The Bottom Line Have Released A New Song (Which Is Actually About Chocolate)

Listening to the new track 'Happy', you might think that it's all about a battle within a loving relationship, but frontman Cal Aimies reveals that actually, it's kind of just about a battle with chocolate.

"I wrote happy while losing my mind on a strict diet," the frontman shared. "I’ve always had a lot of problems losing weight, so I decided to cut out my biggest problem, Chocolate. But you can’t write a song about junk food, so I made it into a love song. I wanted to make it as happy as possible so it’s kind of an oxymoron which I love!”

Check out The Bottom Line's new single 'Happy' below:

