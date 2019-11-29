The Bottom Line Have Released An Acoustically Reimagined Version Of ‘In Your Memory’

It's part of their Longwave Sessions.

The Bottom Line have released an acoustic reimagining of their single 'In Your Memory', recorded as part of their Longwave Sessions.

The track was originally released on their 2019 album 'No Vacation', and speaking of the reimagining, frontman Cal Amies has shared, "'In Your Memory' was originally the chorus for 'Reasons'! We decided it didn't fit as well as it could, and I had another song which was unfinished, so we matched the two tempos and boom! That made 'In Your Memory'! The lyrics are about when I would go through stages of super unproductiveness - I would sit in my room and shut out the world, and reminisce about better times.”

Adding onto the idea of the now acoustic, Tom Newton said "This song was an obvious choice to us lyrically and musically. Playing it live is always a highlight of our set and hearing how people connect to it made it an easy choice when picking some songs to strip back. It’s honest and is everything we stand by as a band”

