The All-American Rejects’ ‘Dirty Little Secret’ Has Been Certified Gold

Who has to know?

The All-American Rejects' classic bop 'Dirty Little Secret' has been certified Gold in the UK, almost 15 years after it was originally released.

In order to achieve a Gold certification in the UK, The All-American Rejects have sold an equivalent of 400,000 copies of 'Dirty Little Secret'. That's a whole lot of dirty little secrets!

'Dirty Little Secret' was, of course, a mega hit back in the 2000s, not least of all because of the official video.

For the official music video, The All-American Rejects partnered with PostSecret and used a handful of real, anonymous secret postcards from the site. After the release of the video, The All-American Rejects sold all the postcards from the video on ebay, with all proceeds donated to The Kristin Brooks Hope Center - a non-profit organisation which funds a suicide hotline.