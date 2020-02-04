The All-American Rejects Are Hinting At A 15th Anniversary Show For ‘Move Along’

DO IT.

The All-American Rejects' seminal classic album 'Move Along' turns 15 years old this year. Yeah, somehow it's already 15 YEARS OLD.

And if their Twitter account is anything to go by, it looks like they're planning on a special celebration for the 15th anniversary of its release. In response to a tweet talking about how 'Move Along' might just be one of the best rock albums of the early 2000s, The All-American Rejects replied "Cheers bud, she’s turning 15 this year... think we are gonna do a real tribute for it, sound like a plan?".

Cheers bud, she’s turning 15 this year... think we are gonna do a real tribute for it, sound like a plan? https://t.co/k3J64eL85R — THE ALL-AMERICAN REJECTS (@therejects) February 3, 2020



That definitely sounds like a plan.

This is the first we've heard of an anniversary celebration for 'Move Along' since we talked to frontman Tyson Ritter about it last year, where he shared "I mean - we’ll leave that up to those other guys. I think we celebrate the fact that we’re still here and getting to do this every year - and of course with a 15th anniversary next year we’ll probably favour a lot of the ‘Move Along’ tracks when we play, but it’ll still be a rock 'n' roll Rejects show just like its always been. See, I don’t put up the fricking plaques and records on the wall or anything like that. So I think when you start to play into the nostalgia of your legacy, you’re kind of just... I don’t know, it’s just not for me."

He then continued, upon reflection of the milestone, "But then I love those shows though! See, I’d love to go and see Jimmy Eat World play ‘Clarity’ from end to end. You know - like, if The Cure did that? Yeah I’d be there. I imagine as a fan that that’s gotta be a special thing. Wait, you know what? Maybe we SHOULD. Maybe we should, but we’ll do it as a one-off in LA or some shit. But I don’t think we could do a full tour of it. That would feel weird. It would be like, ‘Hey remember when we did this way back when we were 17? Just playing our first record? Except we’re like 35, and we’re doing it again?’ Like that’s just like staring into a pool of age."

When pushed if there was a chance for a show where they'd play 'Move Along' in full, Tyson shared, "Yes! Maybe... I totally get that I’ve totally obsessed over it. But then, now that I’m actually thinking out loud about it…"

So it's all looking very positive.

In the mean time, turn this bad boy up:

