Rocksound Issue 262 - March 2020
News

System Of A Down Have Announced A One-Off Show With Korn, Faith No More + More

Brii Jamieson 4 hours ago

This will be a very nice time indeed.

System Of A Down have announced a massive, one-off show for later this year in Los Angeles. 

The show is set to go down at Los Angeles' Banc Stadium, and System Of A Down will be supported by the likes of KornFaith No More, Helmet and Russian Circles. So basically, this will be a very nice time indeed. 

Put it in the diary now - it's happening May 22 (so you have plenty of time to work out how you're going to get to Los Angeles). Tickets are on sale from this coming Friday - check out their announcement video below:


System Of A Down and Korn are heading to the UK for Download Festival in June as well. So many things to look forward to.

