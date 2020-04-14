Static Dress Have Released A Frantic New Song

This is "safeword".





Static Dress have released a new song.



"safeword" is the third track from the band and bounces between uplifting flourishes of post-hardcore melody and dizzying metalcore grit in the blink of an eye.



Vocalist Oli Appleyard had this to say about the track's meaning:



"Safeword.



The story of a lover luring themselves into a state of mental torture.



Unable to clearly see the difference between emotional and physical connections, we are watching a vicious destructive story unfold.



We follow a journey through out the song, beginning to see our character go through the emotions of self doubt, disbelief, anger until they eventually reach breaking point.



Toying with their mind creating fake scenarios that never happened.



Everything they thought to be this “perfect picture” of the life they had has been a lie told by their own mind."



Have a listen right here:







To get you all caught up on the band's output so far, here's 'Adaptive Taste':







and here's 'clean.':



