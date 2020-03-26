State Champs Guitarist Tony Diaz Has Parted Ways With The Band

"You have all been a constant source of happiness and positivity that I never could have imagined I would ever have."





State Champs have announced that guitarist Tony Diaz has decided to step away from the band.



According to the band the decision comes "after some soul searching and much deliberation". They have also revealed that his position won't be filled and they will continue as a four-piece.



You can read a statement from them here:



"We all know that some good things must come to an end. After some soul searching and much deliberation, Tony Diaz has decided to step away from State Champs. Everyone always says it but we we mean it when we say there’s no bad blood between us. Tony is a special person and will continue to do great things. We wish them the best of luck in all their future endeavours.



Tony’s position will not be filled and we will continue as a four piece. Thank you for your understanding and your support. We love you and will see you all soon. And if you need them? They’ll be in Azeroth.



- Derek, Tyler, Evan and Ryan"



Tony has also posted their own message to both their bandmates and to State Champs' fans:



"To Ryan, Tyler, Derek and Evan: Thank you for everything you’ve done for me in these 8 years together. Your patience, love, support and senses of humour will not be forgotten or ever go unappreciated here. I know so many great things are coming your way, and I am so proud of you all.



To the SC fans: How I’ll miss you. You have all been a constant source of happiness and positivity that I never could have imagined I would ever have. Thank you for putting a smile on my face every night on the road. You’re all so amazing. Dark Lady watch over you all"



