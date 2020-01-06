Slipknot’s ‘We Are Not Your Kind’ Has Received Its First Chart Certification

Congratulations are in order.

Slipknot's 2019 album 'We Are Not Your Kind' has received its first chart certification, having officially gone Silver in the UK.

For an album to be certified Silver in the UK, it needs to sell or have equivalent sales of 60,000 units. A huge amount!

This marks the first chart certification of 'We Are Not Your Kind' globally, and it joins the ranks of all five other Slipknot albums which have all been certified as Silver, Gold or Platinum in the UK as well.

When it was released in August last year, 'We Are Not Your Kind' debuted at number one on the UK album chart, dethroning Ed Sheeran. So it seems that maybe they are our kind afterall?

Slipknot are set to head to the UK and Europe later this month for a massive arena tour. Check out the full list of tour dates below:

JANUARY

14 - DUBLIN 3Arena

16 - MANCHESTER Manchester Arena

17 - NEWCASTLE Utilita Arena

18 - GLASGOW The SSE Hydro

20 - SHEFFIELD Flydsa Arena

21 - NOTTINGHAM Motorpoint Arena

22 - CARDIFF Motorpoint Arena

24 - BIRMINGHAM Birmingham Arena

25 - LONDON The O2

28 - AMSTERDAM Ziggo Dome

29 - FRANKFURT Festhalle

30 - PARIS Accor Hotels Arena

FEBRUARY

01 - LUXEMBOURG Rockhal

02 - LYON Halle Tony Garnier

04 - BUDAPEST Sport Arena

06 - LODZ Atlas Arena

08 - STUTTGART Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle

09 - MUNICH Olympiahalle

11 - MILAN Mediolanum Forum

12 - ZURICH Hallenstadion

14 - VIENNA Stadthalle

16 - HAMBURG Barclaycard Arena

17 - BERLIN Mercedez-Benz Arena

18 - DORTMUND Westfallenhalle

20 - COPENHAGEN Royal Arena

21 - STOCKHOLM Ericsson Globe

22 - OSLO Telenor Arena

24 - HELSINKI Hartwall Arena