Slipknot’s ‘We Are Not Your Kind’ Has Received Its First Chart Certification

Slipknot's 2019 album 'We Are Not Your Kind' has received its first chart certification, having officially gone Silver in the UK.
For an album to be certified Silver in the UK, it needs to sell or have equivalent sales of 60,000 units. A huge amount!
This marks the first chart certification of 'We Are Not Your Kind' globally, and it joins the ranks of all five other Slipknot albums which have all been certified as Silver, Gold or Platinum in the UK as well.
When it was released in August last year, 'We Are Not Your Kind' debuted at number one on the UK album chart, dethroning Ed Sheeran. So it seems that maybe they are our kind afterall?
Slipknot are set to head to the UK and Europe later this month for a massive arena tour. Check out the full list of tour dates below:
JANUARY
14 - DUBLIN 3Arena
16 - MANCHESTER Manchester Arena
17 - NEWCASTLE Utilita Arena
18 - GLASGOW The SSE Hydro
20 - SHEFFIELD Flydsa Arena
21 - NOTTINGHAM Motorpoint Arena
22 - CARDIFF Motorpoint Arena
24 - BIRMINGHAM Birmingham Arena
25 - LONDON The O2
28 - AMSTERDAM Ziggo Dome
29 - FRANKFURT Festhalle
30 - PARIS Accor Hotels Arena
FEBRUARY
01 - LUXEMBOURG Rockhal
02 - LYON Halle Tony Garnier
04 - BUDAPEST Sport Arena
06 - LODZ Atlas Arena
08 - STUTTGART Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle
09 - MUNICH Olympiahalle
11 - MILAN Mediolanum Forum
12 - ZURICH Hallenstadion
14 - VIENNA Stadthalle
16 - HAMBURG Barclaycard Arena
17 - BERLIN Mercedez-Benz Arena
18 - DORTMUND Westfallenhalle
20 - COPENHAGEN Royal Arena
21 - STOCKHOLM Ericsson Globe
22 - OSLO Telenor Arena
24 - HELSINKI Hartwall Arena