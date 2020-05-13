Slipknot’s Summer Touring Schedule Has Been Cancelled

That means no Knotfest UK and no Knotfest At Sea either.





Slipknot have revealed that their summer touring schedule will no longer be taking place.



That includes the cancellation of Knotfest UK and Knotfest At Sea too.



You can read a full statement below:



"Unfortunately Slipknot’s Summer 2020 touring, including the North American Knotfest Roadshow, Knotfest UK and Knotfest At Sea, will not be happening. The band looks forward to performing for it’s fans again and will do so when everyone’s safety can be assured.



All ticket holders will be emailed directly with refund options, Knotfest At Sea purchasers will be contacted with postponement information."

