Slipknot’s ‘Duality’ Has Been Certified Gold

Slipknot's 2004 hit 'Duality' has been Certified Gold in the UK.



That's equal to 100,000 sales, which is a pretty big deal indeed.



It's the only single that the band have released that has been certified Gold in the UK, with 'Psychosocial', 'Wait And Bleed' and 'Before I Forget' all being certified Silver. The last certification that the band received was last year for their latest album 'We Are Not Your Kind', which was certified Silver.



In terms of chart positions, the song reached a high of No.15 in the UK Top 40 and No.1 on the Rock Chart.



The song appears on the band's album 'Vol.3 (The Subliminal Verses)' which was released in the same year via Roadrunner.



Also, aside from the song being an absolute smash, how absolutely wild is the music video? Genuine chaos from beginning to end.



