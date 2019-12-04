Slipknot’s Tortilla Man May Have Finally Revealed His Identity

Fans have a new (pretty plausible) theory...

Slipknot fans think they may have finally figured out the identity of the member known as Tortilla Man.

The percussionist joined the group for their tour around new album 'We Are Not Your Kind' which hit the No.1 spot in the UK earlier this year. The band have been very coy thus far about who is behind the mask but now YouTube page Slipknot News thinks they have identified Tortilla Man as Michael Pfaff who has previously performed with Shawn “Clown” Crahan in the band Dirty Little Rabbit.

Footage of the band arriving at an airport in Mexico appears to confirm that Pfaff is indeed travelling with the band. Check out the footage below:

This would certainly line up with a fan theory posted on Reddit by longtime fan Les Connelly which you can read here.

Slipknot had to cancel their appearance at Knotfest Mexico earlier this week due to safety concerns. They will return to the UK early next year for a full arena tour including a date at London's O2 Arena.