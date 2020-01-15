Slipknot Have Released A Psychedelic Short Film

Overnight Slipknot have dropped a 20 minute psychedelic short film by the name of Pollution, which seems to be what they were teasing with yesterday's nine cryptic Instagram posts.
The film is an accompaniment to their most recent video for 'Nero Forte' which they dropped at the tail-end of last year.
Pollution was produced by Slipknot's creative force, Shawn 'Clown' Crahan, who shared “I set out to make a short film that makes you question your own existence, here in this reality. When you lay down in your bed, next to the one you love, do you ever ask yourself - is it possible that this person could slit my throat while I’m sleeping? Enjoy. Pollution is everywhere.”
The film is separated into nine distinct chapters, each named with the captions of the nine cryptic videos posted to their Instagram yesterday.
Slipknot kicked off their huge UK and European arena tour last night in Dublin - Check out the full list of tour dates below:
JANUARY
16 - MANCHESTER Manchester Arena
17 - NEWCASTLE Utilita Arena
18 - GLASGOW The SSE Hydro
20 - SHEFFIELD Flydsa Arena
21 - NOTTINGHAM Motorpoint Arena
22 - CARDIFF Motorpoint Arena
24 - BIRMINGHAM Birmingham Arena
25 - LONDON The O2
28 - AMSTERDAM Ziggo Dome
29 - FRANKFURT Festhalle
30 - PARIS Accor Hotels Arena
FEBRUARY
01 - LUXEMBOURG Rockhal
02 - LYON Halle Tony Garnier
04 - BUDAPEST Sport Arena
06 - LODZ Atlas Arena
08 - STUTTGART Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle
09 - MUNICH Olympiahalle
11 - MILAN Mediolanum Forum
12 - ZURICH Hallenstadion
14 - VIENNA Stadthalle
16 - HAMBURG Barclaycard Arena
17 - BERLIN Mercedez-Benz Arena
18 - DORTMUND Westfallenhalle
20 - COPENHAGEN Royal Arena
21 - STOCKHOLM Ericsson Globe
22 - OSLO Telenor Arena
24 - HELSINKI Hartwall Arena