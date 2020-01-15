Slipknot Have Released A Psychedelic Short Film

This is Pollution.

Overnight Slipknot have dropped a 20 minute psychedelic short film by the name of Pollution, which seems to be what they were teasing with yesterday's nine cryptic Instagram posts.

The film is an accompaniment to their most recent video for 'Nero Forte' which they dropped at the tail-end of last year.

Pollution was produced by Slipknot's creative force, Shawn 'Clown' Crahan, who shared “I set out to make a short film that makes you question your own existence, here in this reality. When you lay down in your bed, next to the one you love, do you ever ask yourself - is it possible that this person could slit my throat while I’m sleeping? Enjoy. Pollution is everywhere.”

The film is separated into nine distinct chapters, each named with the captions of the nine cryptic videos posted to their Instagram yesterday.

Check out Slipknot's brand new short film Pollution below:



Slipknot kicked off their huge UK and European arena tour last night in Dublin - Check out the full list of tour dates below:

JANUARY

16 - MANCHESTER Manchester Arena

17 - NEWCASTLE Utilita Arena

18 - GLASGOW The SSE Hydro

20 - SHEFFIELD Flydsa Arena

21 - NOTTINGHAM Motorpoint Arena

22 - CARDIFF Motorpoint Arena

24 - BIRMINGHAM Birmingham Arena

25 - LONDON The O2

28 - AMSTERDAM Ziggo Dome

29 - FRANKFURT Festhalle

30 - PARIS Accor Hotels Arena

FEBRUARY

01 - LUXEMBOURG Rockhal

02 - LYON Halle Tony Garnier

04 - BUDAPEST Sport Arena

06 - LODZ Atlas Arena

08 - STUTTGART Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle

09 - MUNICH Olympiahalle

11 - MILAN Mediolanum Forum

12 - ZURICH Hallenstadion

14 - VIENNA Stadthalle

16 - HAMBURG Barclaycard Arena

17 - BERLIN Mercedez-Benz Arena

18 - DORTMUND Westfallenhalle

20 - COPENHAGEN Royal Arena

21 - STOCKHOLM Ericsson Globe

22 - OSLO Telenor Arena

24 - HELSINKI Hartwall Arena