Slipknot Have Posted A Whole Lot Of Cryptic, Short Videos

Slipknot have thrown the Internet into a spin by posting a series of nine short videos to their Instagram overnight - and what does it all mean?!

Each of the short videos features a looping visualiser, and what sounds like musical samples from demoes or unreleased Slipknot tracks. And a couple sound like tracks from their latest single 'Nero Forte'. Suspicious.

Each of the nine short videos are less than 10 seconds long, and feature captions along the lines of 'Death Because Of Death', 'Allure Of Indignation', 'Fertilization Evacuation' and 'Matured Ovule'.

They're all just a bit... creepy and disconcerting. Check out an example below:



Check out the other cryptic videos here.

Last year, Clown shared that during the recording of 'All Hope Is Gone', he along with Corey Taylor, Sid Wilson and Jim Root were becoming frustrated with the progress being made in the main studio, so their producer locked them in a second studio together to work on more off-beat "psychadelic" songs together - and that he planned to release 11 of the songs from those sessions.

“We have a whole other album that four of us wrote when we did ‘All Hope Is Gone’,” Clown shared. “We have 11 songs that we’re gonna release sometime in this album cycle. But it’s never been about just getting it out. It needs to be out when it’s right and by coming out during this album cycle people will even understand more what we’re doing on this album and what first led to it.”

So could this all be teasing a release for the 'All Hope Is Gone' psychadelic tracks that Clown talked about? According to Clown, these more psychadelic tracks will be more palatable to Slipknot fans after the release of the more experimental 'We Are Not Your Kind'. And some of those cryptic videos definitely have a psychadelic vibe, don't they?

