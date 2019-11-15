Visit the shop
Rocksound Issue 259 - December 2019
News

Slipknot Have Announced Their Own Cruise, Knotfest At Sea

Rob Sayce
Rob Sayce 2 hours ago

More like... SlipYacht? 

Slipknot have announced their own cruise, Knotfest At Sea. 

Yes, that is a thing that has happened on the actual planet Earth.

They'll be sailing from Barcelona on the ship Norwegian Jade, with the trip lasting from August 10 - 14, 2020.

The band will perform two sets over that time, with a full line-up and 'included onboard experiences' to follow.



A full itinerary will be announced in December.

You can register for the pre-sale and get more information here.



Tags:

Rock Sound Online

More Rock Sound

View More