More like... SlipYacht?

Slipknot have announced their own cruise, Knotfest At Sea.



Yes, that is a thing that has happened on the actual planet Earth.



They'll be sailing from Barcelona on the ship Norwegian Jade, with the trip lasting from August 10 - 14, 2020.



The band will perform two sets over that time, with a full line-up and 'included onboard experiences' to follow.







A full itinerary will be announced in December.



You can register for the pre-sale and get more information here.







