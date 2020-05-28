Slipknot Have Announced The Details Of A Special Knotfest Concert Stream

Just because the real thing isn't taking place, doesn't mean you won't be able to bang your head.





A few weeks back Slipknot announced the postponement of all of their summer touring plans. They included all of the North American dates of Knotfest, Knotfest UK and Knotfest At Sea.



Though that hasn't stopped there still being a bit of a party, as the band have announced the details of a concert stream.



So on May 29 from 6pm EST / 3pm PST / 11pm BST, you'll be able to watch the band's 2019 headline set from Belgium's Graspop Metal Meeting.



And on top of that, you'll also be able to watch Underøath's 2016 set at Las Vegas' Brooklyn Bowl where they played 'They're Only Chasing Safety' in full AND Code Orange's 'Last Ones Left: In Fear Of The End' which took place on Twitch earlier this year. Plus there will be some excluisve interviews as well.



Pretty great, right?



You'll be wanting to here right HERE for it







