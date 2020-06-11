Visit the shop
Rocksound July 2020 - Issue 266
Slipknot Have Announced Some Rescheduled Tour Dates

James Wilson-Taylor
James Wilson-Taylor about 4 hours ago

The bands 'We Are Not Your Kind' tour will hit Southeast Asia in 2021.

Slipknot have announced a series of rescheduled Southeast Asia tour dates for 2021.

 

The band will now play the following dates:

JANUARY 2021

10 - TOKYO, JAPAN Knotfest Japan, Makuhari Messe, Chiba
11 - TOKYO, JAPAN Knotfest Japan, Makuhari Messe, Chiba
13 - SINGAPORE Singapore Rockfest
15 - MANILA, PHILIPPINES Amoranto Stadium
17 - JAKARTA, INDONESIA Hammersonic Festival
 

The band were forced to pull their tour around the world due to the coronavirus outbreak including the first ever Knotfest UK which was set to take place in Milton Keynes.

You can check out the band's entire headline set from Download Festival 2019 in the video below:

