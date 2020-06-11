Slipknot Have Announced Some Rescheduled Tour Dates

The bands 'We Are Not Your Kind' tour will hit Southeast Asia in 2021.

Slipknot have announced a series of rescheduled Southeast Asia tour dates for 2021.

Southeast Asia dates have been rescheduled in full for January 2021 including @KnotfestJapan, #SingaporeRockfest, Amoranto Stadium and @hammersonicfest. Get tickets & info at https://t.co/i1F2QTSxf3 pic.twitter.com/90Al8PyHQJ — Slipknot (@slipknot) June 11, 2020

The band will now play the following dates:

JANUARY 2021



10 - TOKYO, JAPAN Knotfest Japan, Makuhari Messe, Chiba

11 - TOKYO, JAPAN Knotfest Japan, Makuhari Messe, Chiba

13 - SINGAPORE Singapore Rockfest

15 - MANILA, PHILIPPINES Amoranto Stadium

17 - JAKARTA, INDONESIA Hammersonic Festival



The band were forced to pull their tour around the world due to the coronavirus outbreak including the first ever Knotfest UK which was set to take place in Milton Keynes.

You can check out the band's entire headline set from Download Festival 2019 in the video below: