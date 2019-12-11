Slipknot Have Announced Knotfest UK

IT'S HAPPENING.

Slipknot have announced the details of their innaugural Knotfest in the UK.

Back in June, news broke that Slipknot had been approached about bringing their bespoke music festival concept to Europe and the UK for the first time - and now it's happening for real.

Details about the inaugural event are a bit thin on the ground as yet - but what we can tell you is that Slipknot will be headlining the event, which is set to take place August 22 at Milton Keynes Bowl. The rest of the line-up, plus on-site activations and activities will be announced in early 2020.

Tickets are available to members of Slipknot's official fanclub from December 19, with general on-sale to follow.

Speaking about Knotfest earlier this year, Slipknot's manager shared “Knotfest started out of necessity and opportunity, chiefly a need in North America. There was Rock On The Range, but there weren’t any other heavy music destinations out there. They were all being hipster. There was nothing for rock bands in many parts of the U.S.. We went into areas where there was no competition, where no-one was thinking about the fans there, and we did it. The first one was in Omaha, Nebraska, the second one was in Wisconsin – they were back to back and it was amazing.”

Bring on Knotfest UK!

\