WATCH: This Young Slipknot Fan’s Air Drumming Goes Viral

Jay Weinberg sent a special message to the five year old fan.

A video of a five year old Slipknot fan showing off his air drumming skills went viral this weekend and even caught the attention of Jay Weinberg himself.

Originally posted on Twitter by @RJDivine, the clip quickly spread gaining over 70k retweets and more than 6m views.

Watch the kid never miss a beat as the band play 'Psychosocial' on their UK arena run:

This little kid is 5 years old, didn’t miss a beat all night. So sick! pic.twitter.com/RU2GJWdVPJ — Ronnie Young (@RJDivine) January 18, 2020

Nice work dude!

The fan was later idientified as Caleb H with his Twitter bio stating he is "a music mad 5 year old drummer who’s been playing since age 2".

And not only did Jay Weinberg notice the video, he even offered to hook Caleb up with some new kit for good measure:

He’s got a bright future in drumming! Keep fostering his love for the instrument. Hey @SJCdrums, how about we hook up this young shredder Caleb with a new snare drum? ������ https://t.co/kaPGDvQ2cC — Jay Weinberg (@jayweinbergdrum) January 19, 2020

Amazing!

Slipknot continue their UK tour tonight in Sheffield.

Check out their full list of European arena dates below:

JANUARY

20 - SHEFFIELD Flydsa Arena

21 - NOTTINGHAM Motorpoint Arena

22 - CARDIFF Motorpoint Arena

24 - BIRMINGHAM Birmingham Arena

25 - LONDON The O2

28 - AMSTERDAM Ziggo Dome

29 - FRANKFURT Festhalle

30 - PARIS Accor Hotels Arena

FEBRUARY

01 - LUXEMBOURG Rockhal

02 - LYON Halle Tony Garnier

04 - BUDAPEST Sport Arena

06 - LODZ Atlas Arena

08 - STUTTGART Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle

09 - MUNICH Olympiahalle

11 - MILAN Mediolanum Forum

12 - ZURICH Hallenstadion

14 - VIENNA Stadthalle

16 - HAMBURG Barclaycard Arena

17 - BERLIN Mercedez-Benz Arena

18 - DORTMUND Westfallenhalle

20 - COPENHAGEN Royal Arena

21 - STOCKHOLM Ericsson Globe

22 - OSLO Telenor Arena

24 - HELSINKI Hartwall Arena