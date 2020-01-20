WATCH: This Young Slipknot Fan’s Air Drumming Goes Viral

Jay Weinberg sent a special message to the five year old fan.
A video of a five year old Slipknot fan showing off his air drumming skills went viral this weekend and even caught the attention of Jay Weinberg himself.
Originally posted on Twitter by @RJDivine, the clip quickly spread gaining over 70k retweets and more than 6m views.
Watch the kid never miss a beat as the band play 'Psychosocial' on their UK arena run:
This little kid is 5 years old, didn’t miss a beat all night. So sick! pic.twitter.com/RU2GJWdVPJ
— Ronnie Young (@RJDivine) January 18, 2020
This little kid is 5 years old, didn’t miss a beat all night. So sick! pic.twitter.com/RU2GJWdVPJ
Nice work dude!
The fan was later idientified as Caleb H with his Twitter bio stating he is "a music mad 5 year old drummer who’s been playing since age 2".
And not only did Jay Weinberg notice the video, he even offered to hook Caleb up with some new kit for good measure:
He’s got a bright future in drumming! Keep fostering his love for the instrument. Hey @SJCdrums, how about we hook up this young shredder Caleb with a new snare drum? ������ https://t.co/kaPGDvQ2cC
— Jay Weinberg (@jayweinbergdrum) January 19, 2020
He’s got a bright future in drumming! Keep fostering his love for the instrument. Hey @SJCdrums, how about we hook up this young shredder Caleb with a new snare drum? ������ https://t.co/kaPGDvQ2cC
Amazing!
Slipknot continue their UK tour tonight in Sheffield.
Check out their full list of European arena dates below:
JANUARY
20 - SHEFFIELD Flydsa Arena
21 - NOTTINGHAM Motorpoint Arena
22 - CARDIFF Motorpoint Arena
24 - BIRMINGHAM Birmingham Arena
25 - LONDON The O2
28 - AMSTERDAM Ziggo Dome
29 - FRANKFURT Festhalle
30 - PARIS Accor Hotels Arena
FEBRUARY
01 - LUXEMBOURG Rockhal
02 - LYON Halle Tony Garnier
04 - BUDAPEST Sport Arena
06 - LODZ Atlas Arena
08 - STUTTGART Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle
09 - MUNICH Olympiahalle
11 - MILAN Mediolanum Forum
12 - ZURICH Hallenstadion
14 - VIENNA Stadthalle
16 - HAMBURG Barclaycard Arena
17 - BERLIN Mercedez-Benz Arena
18 - DORTMUND Westfallenhalle
20 - COPENHAGEN Royal Arena
21 - STOCKHOLM Ericsson Globe
22 - OSLO Telenor Arena
24 - HELSINKI Hartwall Arena
Get Rock Sound to your inbox, every week. Sign up for free now.