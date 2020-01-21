Slipknot Are Getting Their Own Funko Pop! Dolls

Weezer, Ghost and Slayer are among the other newly announced additions.

Slipknot are about to add yet another honour to their huge list of accolades - they will soon have their very own set of Funko Pop! dolls on sale.

The toy company made its latest series of announcements at the 2020 London Toy Fair and the metal giants are among the new additions to the Funko Pop! line, with the company unveiling the concept art on their Instagram account.

Check out the image below:

No word yet on when the dolls will be on sale but keep an eye on Funko's social accounts for more info.

Slipknot are currently in the midst of a UK arena tour and will return later in the summer for the first ever UK edition of Knotfest at Milton Keynes Bowl.

Other musicians added to the Funk roster include Weezer frontman Rivers Cuomo, Papa Nihil of Ghost and Slayer. Check out some of those images below: