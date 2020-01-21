Slam Dunk Just Announced A New Festival In Paris

Slam Dunk France is coming...

Slam Dunk Festival have announced plans for a new leg of the festival headed for Paris, France.

Taking place on May 30 at La Cigale and La Boule Noire, the initial lineup features The Used, Four Year Strong, Chunk! No Captain Chunk!, Landmvrks and Grayscale with more to be announced.

Festival director Ben Ray says "We’re super happy to announce that Slam Dunk Festival is going across the channel into for the first time. We hope this is the start of us building a Slam Dunk home in France and we want to grow this into something amazing over the next few years."

Tickets are on sale this Thursday (January 23) at 10am here.

The UK run of Slam Dunk take place at Temple Newsam Park in Leeds on May 23 and Hatfield Park, Hatfield on May 24. Sum 41 and Don Broco will headline with the likes of NOFX, State Champs and Mayday Parade also on the lineup.