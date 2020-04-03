Slam Dunk Have Announced The First Wave Of Bands For The Rescheduled Dates Of This Year’s Festival

September can't come soon enough.





After first announcing new dates for this year's festival, Slam Dunk have now announced the first wave of bands that will be playing.



The festival revealed the bands with this statement:



"With the rescheduled #SDF20 dates confirmed, we’re excited to share our first line-up announcement! All the bands featured on the poster will be hitting the stage with us in September.



Some artists are still trying to make the new date work - those who can’t will make announcements on their social channels, so keep a look out. We’ll be doing a round-up of these shortly.



We’re also working closely with the Punk in Drublic team to reschedule but please bear with us. As part of a larger European tour, it’s a little trickier - but we’re getting there.



We know everyone is going through a tough time at the moment, so we really appreciate your patience and continued support. SDF has always been about music, community and love - and determined to bring you the best possible Slam Dunk for 2020, regardless of these unforeseen challenges.



Keep an eye out over the coming weeks as we add new bands to the line-up, and we hope to see you in September for a slightly adjusted but still awesome event.



Stay safe, stay positive!"

SO, without further ado, these are the bands who will be playing Slam Dunk North at Leeds Temple Newsam on 05 September and Slam Dunk South at Hatfield House on 06 September:



Sum 41

Don Broco

Billy Talent

While She Sleeps

The Story So Far

Mayday Parade

The Wonder Years

Code Orange

Four Year Strong

Young Guns

Basement

We Are The In Crowd

Start From The Path

Trash Boat

We Came As Romans

Ice Nine Kills

The Faim

Zebrahead

A

Counterparts

Comeback Kid

Polaris

Deez Nuts

Hands Like Houses

With Confidence

ROAM

[Spunge]

Dream State

This Wild Life

Movements

Normandie

Blood Youth

Free Throw

Derek Sanders

Popes Of Chillitown

Vukovi

Sleep On It

Yours Truly

Elder Brother

Doll Skin

The Bottom Line

Wargasm

Static Dress



Here we go!



