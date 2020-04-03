Slam Dunk Have Announced The First Wave Of Bands For The Rescheduled Dates Of This Year’s Festival

After first announcing new dates for this year's festival, Slam Dunk have now announced the first wave of bands that will be playing.
The festival revealed the bands with this statement:
"With the rescheduled #SDF20 dates confirmed, we’re excited to share our first line-up announcement! All the bands featured on the poster will be hitting the stage with us in September.
Some artists are still trying to make the new date work - those who can’t will make announcements on their social channels, so keep a look out. We’ll be doing a round-up of these shortly.
We’re also working closely with the Punk in Drublic team to reschedule but please bear with us. As part of a larger European tour, it’s a little trickier - but we’re getting there.
We know everyone is going through a tough time at the moment, so we really appreciate your patience and continued support. SDF has always been about music, community and love - and determined to bring you the best possible Slam Dunk for 2020, regardless of these unforeseen challenges.
Keep an eye out over the coming weeks as we add new bands to the line-up, and we hope to see you in September for a slightly adjusted but still awesome event.
Stay safe, stay positive!"
SO, without further ado, these are the bands who will be playing Slam Dunk North at Leeds Temple Newsam on 05 September and Slam Dunk South at Hatfield House on 06 September:
Sum 41
Don Broco
Billy Talent
While She Sleeps
The Story So Far
Mayday Parade
The Wonder Years
Code Orange
Four Year Strong
Young Guns
Basement
We Are The In Crowd
Start From The Path
Trash Boat
We Came As Romans
Ice Nine Kills
The Faim
Zebrahead
A
Counterparts
Comeback Kid
Polaris
Deez Nuts
Hands Like Houses
With Confidence
ROAM
[Spunge]
Dream State
This Wild Life
Movements
Normandie
Blood Youth
Free Throw
Derek Sanders
Popes Of Chillitown
Vukovi
Sleep On It
Yours Truly
Elder Brother
Doll Skin
The Bottom Line
Wargasm
Static Dress