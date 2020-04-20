Slam Dunk Have Added Two More Bands To The Line Up Of This Year’s Rescheduled Festival

The rescheduled dates are getting bigger and bigger.





After announcing the rescheduled dates for this year's festival and dropping it's first wave of bands, Slam Dunk have confirmed two more bands who will be joining the line up.



Those two bands are The Used and Alkaline Trio!



With those additions, here's every band who have been confirmed to play:



Sum 41

Don Broco

Billy Talent

While She Sleeps

The Story So Far

Mayday Parade

The Wonder Years

Code Orange

Four Year Strong

Young Guns

Basement

We Are The In Crowd

Start From The Path

Trash Boat

We Came As Romans

Ice Nine Kills

The Faim

Zebrahead

A

Counterparts

Comeback Kid

Polaris

Deez Nuts

Hands Like Houses

With Confidence

ROAM

[Spunge]

Dream State

This Wild Life

Movements

Normandie

Blood Youth

Free Throw

Derek Sanders

Popes Of Chillitown

Vukovi

Sleep On It

Yours Truly

Elder Brother

Doll Skin

The Bottom Line

Wargasm

Static Dress

The Used

Alkaline Trio



Slam Dunk North is set to take place at Leeds Temple Newsam on 05 September and Slam Dunk South at Hatfield House on 06 September.



