Slam Dunk Have Added Two More Bands To The Line Up Of This Year’s Rescheduled Festival

The rescheduled dates are getting bigger and bigger.
After announcing the rescheduled dates for this year's festival and dropping it's first wave of bands, Slam Dunk have confirmed two more bands who will be joining the line up.
Those two bands are The Used and Alkaline Trio!
With those additions, here's every band who have been confirmed to play:
Sum 41
Don Broco
Billy Talent
While She Sleeps
The Story So Far
Mayday Parade
The Wonder Years
Code Orange
Four Year Strong
Young Guns
Basement
We Are The In Crowd
Start From The Path
Trash Boat
We Came As Romans
Ice Nine Kills
The Faim
Zebrahead
A
Counterparts
Comeback Kid
Polaris
Deez Nuts
Hands Like Houses
With Confidence
ROAM
[Spunge]
Dream State
This Wild Life
Movements
Normandie
Blood Youth
Free Throw
Derek Sanders
Popes Of Chillitown
Vukovi
Sleep On It
Yours Truly
Elder Brother
Doll Skin
The Bottom Line
Wargasm
Static Dress
The Used
Alkaline Trio
Slam Dunk North is set to take place at Leeds Temple Newsam on 05 September and Slam Dunk South at Hatfield House on 06 September.