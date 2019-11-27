Slam Dunk Have Added 12 Bands To Their 2020 Line-up

Can it just be summer already?

Slam Dunk have added another 12 bands to their 2020 line-up.



Young Guns' original line-up will be performing debut album 'All Our Kings Are Dead' in full to celebrate its 10 year anniversary.



Also joining the line-up are:



Refused

Comeback Kid

Movements

Free Throw

Deez Nuts

Fit For A King

Reel Big Fish

The Vandals

Face To Face

Mom Jeans

Bedouin Soundclash

So there genuinely is a bit of something for everyone this year.



Slam Dunk 2020 will take place on May 23 in Leeds and May 24 in Hatfield, with tickets available here. Check out the full line-up (so far) below:



