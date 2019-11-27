Slam Dunk Have Added 12 Bands To Their 2020 Line-up

Can it just be summer already?
Slam Dunk have added another 12 bands to their 2020 line-up.
Young Guns' original line-up will be performing debut album 'All Our Kings Are Dead' in full to celebrate its 10 year anniversary.
Also joining the line-up are:
Refused
Comeback Kid
Movements
Free Throw
Deez Nuts
Fit For A King
Reel Big Fish
The Vandals
Face To Face
Mom Jeans
Bedouin Soundclash
So there genuinely is a bit of something for everyone this year.
Slam Dunk 2020 will take place on May 23 in Leeds and May 24 in Hatfield, with tickets available here. Check out the full line-up (so far) below:
