Slam Dunk France Will No Longer Take Place This Year

Hold on till 2021.





Slam Dunk France have revealed that this year's event will not be taking place.



It was set to be the first to be the first edition of the festival in France, taking place in Paris on May 30.



The line-up was set to feature While She Sleeps, Trash Boat, We Came As Romans, ROAM, Four Year Strong, Chunk! No Captain Chunk, Landmvrks and Grayscale.



You can read a full statement from the festival here:



"Three months ago, we were more than happy to share with you the arrival of the first edition of the Slam Dunk Festival in France, which was to be a huge celebration for all lovers of Alternative Rock.



but, as you know, because of the COVID-19 epidemic, all plans have been turned upside down. We had worked and moved forward on a postponement period later in 2020, which is why this press release was delayed, but it now appears too uncertain in many aspects.



It is regret that we must therefore announce that the first edition of Slam Dunk Festival France will ultimately not be able to take place in 2020, on the 30th May as initially planned, nor later in the year.



it was not a decision that was easy to make, but it was, without a doubt, the best that had to be made, for the benefit off all.



we are sincerely sorry for those who had planned their coming to Paris during this period. Refunds for tickets will soon be possible at points of purchase.



Be assured that we will come back stronger in 2021 to properly celebrate this first edition of the incredible Slam Dunk Festival in France. This is only a postponement.



We well you more as soon as possible on this page, get ready and most importantly, take care of yourself.



Thank you for your support.



Slam Dunk Festival France"

