The festival will now take place in May in 2021.





It has been announced that Slam Dunk Festival will no longer be taking place this year.



The news comes after the festival was rescheduled from May until September but the festival have revealed they have been "waiting for clear guidance on the matter" and "we see no way that things will be normal enough by September".



The new dates for 2021 will be May 29 at Leeds Temple Newsam for Slam Dunk North and May 30 at Hatfield Park for Slam Dunk South.



You can read a full statement from festival director Ben Ray below:



"It is with a heavy heart I have to inform you that Slam Dunk Festival 2020 is postponed to 2021. We hung on to hope for as long as we could but with so many factors against us, we have had to accept the fact that it can’t go ahead. We had worked so hard to move it from May to September and with that we thought we had saved it for you, but sadly the outlook is not any better. We had been waiting for clear guidance on the matter and although this is still yet to come, we see no way that things will be normal enough by September.



Tickets for Slam Dunk Festival 2020, will of course remain valid for Slam Dunk 2021, so please if you can, hold on to them. If not, please contact your ticket provider as your money has always remained safely with them, and they will refund you. There will be a slight rise in ticket prices for 2021 due to increased costs of putting the event on so it will be worth holding on to them. Refunds will be available until the end of September and also tickets will remain on sale at their current price as an early bird ticket until then.



The new dates are:



Slam Dunk North: Saturday 29th May 2021: Leeds Temple Newsam

Slam Dunk South: Sunday 30th May 2021: Hatfield Park



We are currently working on the line-up and should be able to reveal this quite quickly, as most bands due to play this year are able to come back for you in 2021.



Slam Dunk is an independent festival run by a small and committed team, all of whom hugely appreciate your patience and support on this. We will be announcing some details of some march and possibly other events to support us until we see you again in 2021.



Many thanks,



Ben Ray

Director, Slam Dunk Festival"

