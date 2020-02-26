Visit the shop
Slam Dunk Festival Have Announced 14 More Bands For Their 2020 Line-Up

Jack Rogers
Jack Rogers 6 hours ago

The stage splits have been revealed as well.



Slam Dunk Festival have added 14 bands to their already massive line-up. 

Joining the fun will be Stand Atlantic, With Confidence, ROAM, Wargasm, Static Dress, I Am The Avalanche, Vukovi, Sleep On It, The Bottom Line30H!3, and DJ Jacky P.

Elder Brother, Vinnie Caruana and Derek Sanders have also been added to the acoustic stage. 

They join the likes of Sum 41Don BrocoBury TomorrowWe Came As RomansThe FaimDance Gavin Dance and so many more.

Slam Dunk 2020 takes place on...

MAY
23 - LEEDS Temple Newsham Park
24 - HATFIELD Park

ALSO, all of the bands announced so far have been split into their respective stages. So you can start anticipating all those lovely clashes. 

Just look below for everything you need to know!

