Slam Dunk Adds 10 New Names To 2020 Lineup

Slam Dunk have added ten new names to their 2020 festival lineup.

In addition to While She Sleeps, who we exclusively announced last night (January 28), the festival has also announced that Code Orange, This Wild Life, Doll Skin, Chunk! No, Captain Chunk!, Spunge, A, Popes Of Chillitown, Me First & The Gimme Gimmes and The Suicide Machines will also be performing at the event on Saturday May 23 in Leeds and Sunday May 24 in Hatfield.

They will join the likes of headliners Don Broco and Sum 41 with tickets on sale now here.

We caught up with Loz and Matt from While She Sleeps backstage at Brixton Academy earlier this week to talk about their return to Slam Dunk.

Check out the video below: