Simple Plan’s ‘I’m Just A Kid’ Has Been Certified Platinum In The US

An absolute classic reaching a massive milestone.





Simple Plan's classic tune 'I'm Just A Kid' has been certified Platinum in the US, 18 years after its release.



That's the equivalent of 1 million sales, which is absolutely huge.



The song, that was actually the band's debut single, has become a viral sensation over on TikTok with people trying to recreate old photos with the song as the soundtrack.



It appears on the band's debut album 'No Pads, No Helmets...Just Balls' which was certified Double Platinum back in 2005. That's the equivalent of 2 million sales, by the way.



Also, the video remains just as iconic all these years later:







And here's frontman Pierre Bouvier performing the song as part of our Shower Sessions:







Lovely stuff!



