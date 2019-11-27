Simple Plan Have Shared A New Zombie-Themed Video

Here's what went down on Halloween.

Simple Plan are celebrating Halloween a little later than usual with a new zombie-themed video posted online.

The vid, entitled 'Zombie Plan: A Simple Plan Halloween Movie', shows the band getting into full horror make up for their October 31st concert in New York with unexpectedly gory-looking results.

Check out the video below:

Gross.

Simple Plan are currently on tour across the US alongside State Champs and We The Kings. The three bands also recently released their collaborative single 'Where I Belong' which you can check out here.