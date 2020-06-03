Visit the shop
Simple Plan Have Announced The Details Of A Livestream Taking Place TODAY

Jack Rogers about 4 hours ago

They will be collaborating with a selection of Asian artists as part of Signapore's Music Matters Live From Home.



Simple Plan have announced the details of a livestream that they will be a part of TODAY (June 03).

The band are set to kick up Season 2 of Signapore's Music Matters Live From Home, where the band will be collaborating with a selection of artists from across Asia. 

The full line is:

Simple Plan
Teddy Adhitya
Sheppard
QUEST
Lil J
RRILEY

You'll be wanting to hit up either Music Matters' Facebook or YouTube at 10pm SGT / 3pm BST / 7am PST
 

 

