Simple Plan Have Announced The Details Of A Livestream Taking Place TODAY

They will be collaborating with a selection of Asian artists as part of Signapore's Music Matters Live From Home.
Simple Plan have announced the details of a livestream that they will be a part of TODAY (June 03).
The band are set to kick up Season 2 of Signapore's Music Matters Live From Home, where the band will be collaborating with a selection of artists from across Asia.
The full line is:
Simple Plan
Teddy Adhitya
Sheppard
QUEST
Lil J
RRILEY
You'll be wanting to hit up either Music Matters' Facebook or YouTube at 10pm SGT / 3pm BST / 7am PST
We're kicking off @musicmatters Live From Home Season 2 tonight at 10PM SGT/7AM PST! Head to the following links to tune in:
Music Matters FB https://t.co/fCbNo98WMH or YT https://t.co/K6wX00jyml@visitsingapore FB: https://t.co/Qzw7KXJgWS #MMLFromHome #PassionMadePossible pic.twitter.com/JaLL6QNzZU
— Simple Plan (@simpleplan) June 3, 2020
Music Matters Live From Home is back for Season 2! With an amazing global collaboration between rock superstars @simpleplan (CA) and leading artists from across Asia Pacific ���� ���� ���� ���� ���� ���� Check out the trailer now! https://t.co/fuNZTmwWlH #MMLFromHome x #PassionMadePossible pic.twitter.com/8wHfHMCJXY
— musicmatters (@musicmatters) May 29, 2020
