Simple Creatures Are Working On New Material Whilst In Lockdown

2019 was a busy year for Simple Creatures. Along with announcing their existence, they also released two EPs and played a handful of shows. All that happened whilst Alex Gaskarth and Mark Hoppus were working on new blink-182 and All Time Low music as well.



Well, it appears as though 2020 will signal even more Simple Creatures loveliness as Alex and Mark are working on new music from lockdown.



In a new interview with NME Alex had this to say:



“We’re already working on potential quarantine music while we’re all on lockdown."



“He’s in Idaho – he escaped while he still could – and I’m stuck home in Maryland, so we won’t be doing it in person but we’re sending ideas back and forth and we’re always talking about what the next steps are for Simple Creatures.



"It’s in the works.”



Here's 'One Little Lie' from 'Everything Opposite':







And here's 'Adrenaline' from 'Strange Love':







Additionally, we spoke to the duo about everything and anything when they headlined the Avalanche Stage at Download Festival last year.



Catch up with that here:



