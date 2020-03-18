Silverstein Have Announced Their Rescheduled 20th Anniversary Tour Dates

They'll be performing their greatest hits, an acoustic set, and 'Discovering The Waterfront' in full





Silverstein have announced the dates for their rescheduled 20th Anniversary North American tour.



They'll be performing three sets: their greatest hits, an acoustic set, and classic album 'Discovering The Waterfront' in full.



Four Year Strong and I The Mighty will join them on the tour, and all existing tickets and VIP upgrades will be honoured.



We love all of you & look forward to stepping back on that stage.



