Rocksound April 2020 - Issue 263
Silverstein Have Announced Their Rescheduled 20th Anniversary Tour Dates

Rob Sayce
Rob Sayce 3 hours ago

They'll be performing their greatest hits, an acoustic set, and 'Discovering The Waterfront' in full



Silverstein have announced the dates for their rescheduled 20th Anniversary North American tour.

They'll be performing three sets: their greatest hits, an acoustic set, and classic album 'Discovering The Waterfront' in full.

Four Year Strong and I The Mighty will join them on the tour, and all existing tickets and VIP upgrades will be honoured.
 


We recently caught up with Silverstein frontman Shane Told to get a track by track guide to new album 'A Beautiful Place To Drown'. Check it out here:

