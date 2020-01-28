Shazam Has Started Recognising ‘An Offering’ By My Chemical Romance

What's going on here, then?

Remember that teaser video that My Chemical Romance shared last week, to announce their first (of three) shows at the UK's Stadium MK in Milton Keynes? Here's a refresher, just in case:

Now, if you're a super-sleuth who was looking for clues, one of your first moves when you saw this video might have been to check the song playing in the background of the video on Shazam. At the time, Shazam came up with no suggestions for what the song might be. Peculiar.

However overnight, people who had attempted to Shazam the track last week started getting notifications from the app, saying that the song had now been recognised. It had been recognised as 'An Offering' - a song by My Chemical Romance:



What could this possibly mean? What we know is that someone has registered the song from the background of My Chemical Romance's teaser as a song by My Chemical Romance on Apple Music (who own the Shazam app).

Does this mean we're set to see it appear on streaming services soon? Is this the first taste of new My Chem music since the reunion?

There's more questions than answers right now. But for now, we can all just be excited for the fact that there's currently 13 scheduled live appearances for MCR coming up this year.

Check out the full list of My Chemical Romance tour dates below:

MARCH

20 - MELBOURNE Download Festival

21 - SYDNEY Download Festival

25 - AUCKLAND Western Springs

28 - OSAKA Intex

29 - TOKYO Download Festival

JUNE

18 - MILTON KEYNES Stadium MK

20 - MILTON KEYNES Stadium MK

21 - MILTON KEYNES Stadium MK

23 - DUBLIN Royal Hospital Kilmainham

JULY

01 - HUNGARY Volt Festival

04 - BOLOGNA Arena Parco Nord

06 - BONN KUNST!RASEN

11 - MOSCOW Park Live