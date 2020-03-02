Visit the shop
Rocksound April 2020 - Issue 263
Set It Off’s March Tour Of Asia Will No Longer Be Taking Place

Rob Sayce
Rob Sayce 4 hours ago

It's, "Due to unforeseen circumstances and for everyone's safety".

Set It Off have announced that their March headline shows throughout Asia, and shows alongside Jimmy Eat World in Asia, will no longer be taking place.

"Due to unforeseen circumstances and for everyone's safety, our Asia headlining shows & our shows with Jimmy Eat World will not be taking place this March," they wrote.

"[We're] so sorry and will be doing our best to come back as soon as possible. Refunds will be made at the point of purchase."
 


You can find the affected dates, and all of the band's upcoming shows that are set to go ahead, here.


