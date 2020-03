Sad Summer Festival Organisers Share Hopeful Update With Fans

The tour is set to feature All Time Low and The Maine among others.

The organisers of Sad Summer Festival have released a statement to fans amid the current coronavirus outbreak.

The US touring festival is set to feature headliners All Time Low alongside The Story So Far, Movements, The Maine, Yours Truly, Grayscale and Destroy Boys.

In a statement posted on their official website yesterday (March 18), the organisers said that "AT THIS TIME, WE INTEND TO PROCEED WITH SAD SUMMER FEST EXACTLY AS PLANNED." They do however, of course, acknowledge that the situation could change at any time and to stay tuned for further details.

The tour is set to begin July 17 in Sacramento, CA.

You can read the full statement below:

"FIRSTLY, OUR SINCEREST THOUGHTS GO OUT TO THOSE AFFECTED BY COVID-19, BOTH DIRECTLY AND INDIRECTLY. IT IS SAFE TO SAY THIS IS A CRISIS OF WHICH MANY OF US HAVE NEVER FACED.



WE HAVE RECEIVED MANY MESSAGES AND COMMENTS FROM FANS ASKING IF THIS WILL AFFECT SAD SUMMER FESTIVAL. AT THIS TIME, WE INTEND TO PROCEED WITH SAD SUMMER FEST EXACTLY AS PLANNED.



HOWEVER, WE MUST ACKNOWLEDGE THAT THIS IS A FLUID SITUATION THAT HAS ONLY JUST BEGUN TO UNFOLD. WE WILL CONTINUE TO REASSESS THE SITUATION IN THE COMING MONTHS, BUT WE REMAIN VERY HOPEFUL THAT THE SHOW WILL GO ON. IN THE EVENT THAT PUBLIC HEALTH OR SAFETY IS STILL IN QUESTION THIS SUMMER, WE WILL MAKE ANY NECESSARY ADJUSTMENTS. WE WOULD NEVER ASK FANS TO ATTEND AN EVENT THAT IS NOT SAFE.



WE FEEL IT’S IMPORTANT TO SEND A MESSAGE OF HOPE. NOT JUST HOPE THAT OUR FESTIVAL WON’T BE AFFECTED, BUT HOPE THAT PEOPLE WILL BE ABLE TO RETURN TO A NORMAL DAILY LIFE, AND ENJOY THE EXPERIENCES THEY ARE LOOKING FORWARD TO. WE ARE LOOKING FORWARD TO SAD SUMMER VERY MUCH, AND WE HOPE YOU ARE AS WELL.



WE ENCOURAGE YOU TO SHARE THIS MESSAGE WITH YOUR FRIENDS WHO MAY NEED TO FEEL SOME HOPE RIGHT NOW. WE ARE ALL A PART OF THIS TOGETHER, AND SHARING STRENGTH AND POSITIVITY IS A WAY TO HELP THOSE AROUND YOU.



OUT OF RESPECT TO OUR PEERS, WE WOULD LIKE TO OFFER OUR SMALL NETWORK AS A PLACE TO HELP COMMUNICATE DURING THIS DIFFICULT TIME. TO ALL ARTISTS IN OUR COMMUNITY, IF YOU ARE FACING CANCELLATIONS, OR RESCHEDULING OF CONCERTS, FESTIVALS OR ANYTHING ELSE, PLEASE LET US KNOW, AND WE WILL HELP SPREAD YOUR MESSAGE ACROSS OUR NETWORKS. IT IS IMPORTANT THAT OUR COMMUNITY BAND TOGETHER AND HELP EACH OTHER.



THANK YOU FOR READING, STAY SAFE, STAY POSITIVE, AND LOOKING FORWARD TO SEEING YOU THIS SUMMER.



- SAD SUMMER FESTIVAL ORGANIZERS"