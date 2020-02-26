Rock Sound Is Looking For A New Digital Manager

Digital your passion? Then we may be looking for you!





Rock Sound is looking for an ambitious and creative Digital Manager to join its team, based in our London office.



Reporting to the brand’s Head Of Content, the role entails assuming day-to-day responsibility for all content on Rock Sound’s own website and social media channels, including but not limited to features, photo galleries, and social marketing.



With the support of a dedicated team of staffers and freelancers, the successful candidate will be an extremely competent multi-tasker, as well as being capable of managing deadlines and budgets to deliver impactful content and campaigns in a structured, timely manner.



A keen rock and alternative music fan, you will have a strong understanding of Rock Sound’s core artists and brand identity.



Key responsibilities will include:



- Owning Rock Sound’s tone of voice online and creating compelling and original online content and news to drive Rock Sound’s audience numbers.

- Driving audience growth and engagement across all social platforms, and running paid social to support Rock Sound's online store.

- Managing online budgets in order to commission and create content to be used across Rock Sound’s digital platforms.

- Planning and implementation of takeovers, web and social-specific content involving artists and personalities relevant to Rock Sound’s target audience.

- Giving Rock Sound’s audience a point of contact and opportunity to engage directly with staff.



REQUIREMENTS

- A working knowledge of core creative suite programs is a must.

- Ability to work comfortably on a CMS

- Proven track record of audience building

- Excellent knowledge of paid social media and SEO best practice



Interested parties should send a CV and covering letter to the company’s Head Of Content Andy Biddulph at [email protected] no later than 9am on Tuesday, March 03.



When submitting your application, please provide examples of your work and/ or links to accounts you manage. Please also include your salary expectation within cover letter.