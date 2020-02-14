Real Friends Have Parted Ways With Frontman Dan Lambton

The departure is immediate.

Real Friends have announced the immediate departure of founding member and frontman Dan Lambton after 10 years together.

In a short statement released by the band on Twitter, they share that the decision to part ways is mutual, and that they will continue making music in Dan's absence.

You can read Real Friends' full statement below:

"To our fans and friends,

After 10 years together, we have mutually parted ways with Dan Lambton.

We have lived our dreams, toured the world, released three albums, and made countless memories together that we’ll never, ever forget.

What that future holds, we aren’t entirely sure of yet - but we are excited and optimistic. At the same time, we also wish our brother and friend Dan the best. He will continue writing with rationale., and live-streaming on Twitch.

This is not the end of Real Friends. We have simple turned the page to the next chapter.

Thank you for all your love and support."



Additionally, Dan has shared his own statement on Twitter, reinforcing that he will continue writing music with his other band, rationale., and thanking the fans of Real Friends for their support over the years.

You can read Dan's full statement below:

"For the sake of brevity, I’ll get straight to the point. We have mutually decided that it is best for Real Friends to continue on without me. Over time, this band has changed, evolved, and reached a place where our paths are diverging, leading us to this collective conclusion.

Moving forward, I will continue to write music with rationale., livestream on Twitch, and, at the moment, it is unclear whether or not I will be able to pursue music in a full-time capacity.

Either way, I am grateful to have experienced all of the opportunities presented to us as Real Friends. We have been able to do so many amazing things and share many intimate moments with so many incredible people. For that, I am grateful.

Thank you for everything."