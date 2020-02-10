Reading & Leeds Festival Has Announced Their Second Headliner - Rage Against The Machine!

It. Is. On.





Rage Against The Machine have been announced as the second headliner for Reading & Leeds Festival.

The band join Liam Gallagher as the headliners who've been announced so far, and top the bill as part of their worldwide reunion tour.



The 2020 festival will take place, as per usual, across Reading's Richfield Avenue and Leeds' Bramham Park. And what's more, there are over 90 (NINETY) more bands coming tomorow (February 11)!

Those dates (in case you hadn't circled them in your calendar already) are...



AUGUST

28 - 30 - READING Richfield Avenue & LEEDS Bramham Park