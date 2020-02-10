Visit the shop
Rocksound Issue 262 - March 2020
News

Reading & Leeds Festival Has Announced Their Second Headliner - Rage Against The Machine!

Andy Biddulph
Andy Biddulph about 8 hours ago

It. Is. On.



Rage Against The Machine have been announced as the second headliner for Reading & Leeds Festival.


The band join Liam Gallagher as the headliners who've been announced so far, and top the bill as part of their worldwide reunion tour.

The 2020 festival will take place, as per usual, across Reading's Richfield Avenue and Leeds' Bramham Park. And what's more, there are over 90 (NINETY) more bands coming tomorow (February 11)!


Those dates (in case you hadn't circled them in your calendar already) are...

AUGUST
28 - 30 - READING Richfield Avenue & LEEDS Bramham Park

Tags:

Rock Sound Online

More Rock Sound

View More