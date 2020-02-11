Reading & Leeds Have Announced The First 90 Artists On Their 2020 Line-Up

HERE WE GO.

Today is the DAY. Reading & Leeds have officially dropped their first line-up announcement for their 2020 events, and it includes mainstage appearances from All Time Low, As It Is, The Maine and the already announced headline slot for Rage Against The Machine.

In all, Reading & Leeds have announced over 90 names on their 2020 line-up in this first drop, and that also includes appearances from the likes of Creeper, Waterparks, Holding Absence and Black Peaks. Basically, it's already shaping up to be a very nice time indeed.

Along with the announcement of the first wave of bands on the 2020 line-up, Reading & Leeds have also announced that tickets for both events go on general sale this coming Thursday.

Check out the full line-up announcement below:

