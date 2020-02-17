Rage Against The Machine Have Raised Over $3 Million For Charity With Specially-Priced Tickets

Beating the touts AND raising money for a good cause.





Last week as well as being announced as a headliner for this year's Reading and Leeds Festival, Rage Against The Machine revealed they were heading out on an extensive tour of North America. Two things stood out to fans the most when tickets went on sale, the number being snatched up by ticket scalpers and the high price that had been put on some so-called 'Charity Tickets'.



Turns out that Rage knew what they were doing as those tickets have raised over $3 Million.



Here's how it worked.



When the tour was announced the band revealed that a significant amount of proceeds made from them would be donated to charity. They also stated that they had reserved 10% of seats in every city they were playing to be sold as 'Charity Tickets', with 100% of the price going straight to charity.



Check out that statement courtesy of guitarist Tom Morello below:





The high price still caused confusion but Tom has since confirmed that the tickets have raised a hell of a lot of money already.



“So far we have been able to block approx 85% of scalpers trying to buy tickets and in two days have raised over $3,000,000 for charity. Still, annoying scalpers (and misinformation) remain. We appreciate the overwhelming demand and are discussing next steps to ensure more of you will be able to come and see us.”





Pretty amazing right?



In the other news, the return of Rage has also seemingly prompted people to reacquiant themselves with the band as their song 'Bulls On Parade' has been certified silver in the UK.



That's equivalent to 200,000 sales, which is pretty amazing considering the song first came out 24 years ago. Their last single to recieve such an accolade was when 'Killing In The Name' was certified Gold back in 2013.



So to celebrate why not have a little listen:

