PVRIS’ Lynn Gunn Plans To Release More New Music “Very Shortly After The Album”

A couple of key track that were left off 'Use Me' could soon see the light of day.

PVRIS' Lynn Gunn has revealed plans to release further new music in 2020.

The band announced details of their third album 'Use Me' yesterday (March 05) and we sat down with Lynn backstage in London recently when she hinted that there may be even more new music to come:

"I'm gonna say right now, we're gonna try to put more music out very shortly after the album's out, because there are quite a few songs that I wanted to push onto the album but I'm now seeing there's maybe gonna be a different setting that will be better for them."

Lynn also revealed the names of the new songs that didn't make it onto 'Use Me', telling us that "there's one called 'Madonna' and there's one called 'Blood On My Hands' that I'm really stoked on." Whether they will appear on a future EP or as standalone singles after the album remains to be seen.

Check out more of our chat with Lynn in the news video below:

'Use Me' is set for release on May 01. Check out the full tracklist below:

01. Gimme A Minute

02. Dead Weight

03. Stay Gold

04. Good To Be Alive

05. Death of Me

06. Hallucinations

07. Old Wounds

08. Loveless

09. January Rain

10. Use Me

11. Wish You Well