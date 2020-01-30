PVRIS Have Parted Ways With Drummer Justin Nace

After six years, they're parting ways.

Long-time drummer for PVRIS Justin Nace has announced his departure from the band, after six years working together.

He made the announcement on Twitter with a short statement, and thanked the band for getting to work with them.

"After six years, my time drumming for PVRIS has come to an end," Justin shared. "It’s been incredible traveling the world and playing shows with them. I’m so thankful to have met so many caring and supportive fans across so many continents. Thanks to PVRIS, and a massive thanks and love... to you guys for all the amazing support and love along the way. Made me feel at home, and that means the world to me. Looking forward to this year, and seeing what’s next on my musical journey."

PVRIS are set to hit the UK and Europe for a very intimate run of shows next month - check out the upcoming tour dates below:

FEBRUARY

18 - GLASGOW St Luke’s

19 - MANCHESTER Gorilla

20 - LONDON Electric Brixton

22 - AMSTERDAM Melkweg

23 - BORGERHOUT TRIX

24 - PARIS La Machine Du Moulin Rouge

26 - STRASBOURG La Laiterie

27 - COLOGNE Club Volta

28 - HAMBURG Karsten Jahnke Konzertdirektion

MARCH

01 - BERLIN Lido