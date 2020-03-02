PVRIS Are Teasing Something

This is all very mysterious.





PVRIS have started to tease something.



The band tweeted a link that simply says 'Use this.', just like the one below:





If you were to follow that link, you will be redirected to a Spotify playlist also called USE THIS. The playlist has one song on it.



That song is 'You and I', a track taken from the deluxe version of the band debut album 'White Noise'.



Now the description of the playlist says to 'Watch While You Listen', so what happens when you do that?



Well, rather seeing the artwork for the album, there's an accompanying video which flashes up through with several different symbols.



They look like this:



















What is going on? We would love to know.



Anyway, while they have pointed our attention towards it, here's the video for 'You and I':



