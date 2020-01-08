PVRIS Are Supporting Halsey On Her Upcoming Tour

Halsey has announced a huge North American tour which kicks off in June, and she's also announced that PVRIS will be one of the supports.
The tour kicks off in Seattle in June, and covers 27 cities across North America, before wrapping up in Irvine, California on August 01.
PVRIS jump on as supports for the second leg of the tour, picking up proceedings from July 12 in Toronto through to the end of the run. They're joined by blackbear, with CHVRCHES opening the first leg of the tour.
Tickets for Halsey's North American tour are on sale from January 17. Check out the full list of tour dates below:
JUNE
02 - WASHINGTON Seattle**
04 - OREGON Portland**
06 - CALIFORNIA Mountain View**
07 - CALIFORNIA Sacramento**
10 - CALIFORNIA Los Angeles**
13 - ARIZONA Phoenix**
15 - TEXAS Dallas**
16 - TEXAS Houston**
18 - NORTH CAROLINA Charlotte**
21 - OHIO Cleveland**
24 - GEORGIA Atlanta**
26 - MICHIGAN Detroit**
27 - ILLINOIS Chicago**
30 - MINNESOTA St. Paul**
JULY
01 - MISSOURI Kansas City**
03 - WISCONSIN Milwaukee**
05 - MASSACHUSETTS Boston**
12 - ONTARIO Toronto
15 - NEW YORK Forest Hills
18 - NEW JERSEY Holmdel
19 - MARYLAND Columbia
22 - FLORIDA Tampa
24 - TENNESSEE Nashville
25 - MISSOURI St. Louis
27 - COLORADO Denver
30 - UTAH Salt Lake City