PVRIS Are Supporting Halsey On Her Upcoming Tour

This will be a lovely time.

Halsey has announced a huge North American tour which kicks off in June, and she's also announced that PVRIS will be one of the supports.

The tour kicks off in Seattle in June, and covers 27 cities across North America, before wrapping up in Irvine, California on August 01.

PVRIS jump on as supports for the second leg of the tour, picking up proceedings from July 12 in Toronto through to the end of the run. They're joined by blackbear, with CHVRCHES opening the first leg of the tour.

So excited to head out on the road with @halsey this summer! Tickets on sale 1/17. https://t.co/ePcGJo6g9G — PVRIS (@ThisIsPVRIS) January 8, 2020



Tickets for Halsey's North American tour are on sale from January 17. Check out the full list of tour dates below:

JUNE

02 - WASHINGTON Seattle**

04 - OREGON Portland**

06 - CALIFORNIA Mountain View**

07 - CALIFORNIA Sacramento**

10 - CALIFORNIA Los Angeles**

13 - ARIZONA Phoenix**

15 - TEXAS Dallas**

16 - TEXAS Houston**

18 - NORTH CAROLINA Charlotte**

21 - OHIO Cleveland**

24 - GEORGIA Atlanta**

26 - MICHIGAN Detroit**

27 - ILLINOIS Chicago**

30 - MINNESOTA St. Paul**

JULY

01 - MISSOURI Kansas City**

03 - WISCONSIN Milwaukee**

05 - MASSACHUSETTS Boston**

12 - ONTARIO Toronto

15 - NEW YORK Forest Hills

18 - NEW JERSEY Holmdel

19 - MARYLAND Columbia

22 - FLORIDA Tampa

24 - TENNESSEE Nashville

25 - MISSOURI St. Louis

27 - COLORADO Denver

30 - UTAH Salt Lake City

AUGUST

01 - CALIFORNIA Irvine

** = CHVRCHES instead of PVRIS.