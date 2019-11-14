Visit the shop
Polaris Have Announced Their New Album ‘The Death Of Me’

Rob Sayce
Rob Sayce 3 hours ago

Good news is good.

Polaris have announced their second album, 'The Death Of Me'.

It'll be out February 21 via SharpTone and Resist, and the album cover looks like this:



You can hear a first song from the album, 'MASOCHIST', right here:



The band will be touring the UK with NorthlaneVoid Of Vision and Silent Planet soon:

26 - LEEDS Stylus
27 - MANCHESTER Academy II
28 - SOUTHAMPTON Engine Rooms
30 - BIRMINGHAM Academy II

DECEMBER
01 - LONDON Electric Brixton

