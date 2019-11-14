Polaris Have Announced Their New Album ‘The Death Of Me’

Good news is good.

Polaris have announced their second album, 'The Death Of Me'.



It'll be out February 21 via SharpTone and Resist, and the album cover looks like this:







You can hear a first song from the album, 'MASOCHIST', right here:







The band will be touring the UK with Northlane, Void Of Vision and Silent Planet soon:



26 - LEEDS Stylus

27 - MANCHESTER Academy II

28 - SOUTHAMPTON Engine Rooms

30 - BIRMINGHAM Academy II



DECEMBER

01 - LONDON Electric Brixton