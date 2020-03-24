Pete Wentz Livestreams His Own Fall Out Boy Show…Using Action Figures

When you're stuck in quarantine, you've got to improvise.

Fall Out Boy's Pete Wentz is the latest musician to livestream a show for fans while stuck in quarantine due to coronavirus...but with a twist.

The FOB bassist took to Instagram to put together an impromptu show made up entirely of action figures, with plastic versions of Pete, Patrick, Joe and Andy rocking out on top of a box of Life cereal.

So funny! This was just in @petewentz live on Instagram pic.twitter.com/mYMEB3p3jO — Fall Out Boy Daily (@FOBDaily) March 24, 2020

It's certainly creative. Be quick and you can still check out the livestream on Pete's IG story right here.

The 'band' played through all the hits including 'Sugar We're Goin' Down' and, in an extra cool surprise for fans, Pete even tried on the fangs he wore in the music video for 'A Little Less Sixteen Candles, A Little More Touch Me'.

Check out that clip below as captured by @skeletalmorgan on Twitter:

pete wentz trying on his fangs from the sixteen candles music video on IG live in 2020 is something i never thought i’d see pic.twitter.com/E6W067xSct — morgan �� (@skeletalmorgan) March 17, 2020

As it stands, Fall Out Boy are still set to hit the road as scheduled on the Hella Mega Tour later this year, alongside Green Day and Weezer.

Check out some of our favourite moments with FOB over the years in this best of video below: