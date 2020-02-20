Patrick Stump Has A Guest Feature On This Parody Metal Album - And You Need To Hear This

"Mother f*cking Fall Out Boy".

Fall Out Boy frontman Patrick Stump has lent his iconic vocals to a parody metal album, and this is very very surprising.

The album in question is 'Grandpa Metal', and is the aural equivalent of "old man shouts at cloud" but in the best way. It's a bit of a laugh, really. And there are a few other notable guest features on here too, including Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor and fellow Fall Out Boy bandmate Joe Trohman.

Now, the song that Patrick appears on is called 'New Music Sucks', and it features him even taking the piss out of himself and his band.

Patrick croons through a list of modern pop artists that he doesn't like, singing "Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Drake and even Macklemore, One Direction and mother fucking Fall Out Boy".

Hilarious.

Check out Patrick's guest feature on 'New Music Sucks' below:

