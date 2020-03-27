Parkway Drive’s Winston McCall Is Scheduled To Do A Livestream Today

Happy 'Viva The Underdogs' Day!
Today (March 27) Parkway Drive release their new live album 'Viva The Underdogs', the soundtrack to their documentary of the same name.
To celebrate the release, the band's vocalist Winston McCall is set to take part in an Instagram Q&A at 22:00 CET / 9:00pm UK.
Additionally the band have also announced that they will be premiering the documentary in full on April 04 as a gift to fans.
You'll be able to watch it at these times on their YouTube channel:
Saturday April 04
2pm PT
5pm ET
10pm BST
11pm CEST
Sunday April 05
7am AEST
6am JST
To wet your appetite, here's 'Wild Eyes':
Get Rock Sound to your inbox, every week. Sign up for free now.