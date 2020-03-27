Parkway Drive’s Winston McCall Is Scheduled To Do A Livestream Today

Happy 'Viva The Underdogs' Day!





Today (March 27) Parkway Drive release their new live album 'Viva The Underdogs', the soundtrack to their documentary of the same name.



To celebrate the release, the band's vocalist Winston McCall is set to take part in an Instagram Q&A at 22:00 CET / 9:00pm UK.







Additionally the band have also announced that they will be premiering the documentary in full on April 04 as a gift to fans.



You'll be able to watch it at these times on their YouTube channel:



Saturday April 04

2pm PT

5pm ET

10pm BST

11pm CEST



Sunday April 05

7am AEST

6am JST



To wet your appetite, here's 'Wild Eyes':



