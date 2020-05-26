Parkway Drive Have Started Writing Their New Album, According To Vocalist Winston McCall

"It’s a challenge but it’s fun"





It's just over two years since Parkway Drive released their sixth album 'Reverence', and they sure have done an awful lot in that time.



Though with everything a bit muddled at the moment and schedules having to be reorganised, it appears that the band are working on the inital parts of its follow-up much earlier than planned.



We chatted to voclaist Winston McCall over Video Call recently, and this is what he had to say:



"Basically we’ve started writing which is awesome. It’s not something that happens fast for us. Basically our calendar is messed us. We were going to take a a bunch of time off next year to start writing anyway. Now a whole chunk of this year has been wiped out, so let’s just flip the years around so we can start writing now. I’m not sure if that’s going to mean anything will be out sooner. I probably doubt it. But it definitely means that we’re active, which is really cool. It’s fun so far. It’s a challenge but it’s fun.



"It’s nice to know that there’s a lot of gas in the tank and there is a lot of fire to go along with it. At this initial stage you always hope that the passion is still there. You just never know because when we write an album and record an album we really do put everything we have into that one thing until there’s nothing left. You just hope that it comes back."



The band recently released 'Viva The Underdogs', a concert film/documentary.







The band recently released 'Viva The Underdogs', a concert film/documentary.



Here's 'Wild Eyes', taken from the official soundtrack:







The band recently released the 'Viva The Underdogs' boxset.








