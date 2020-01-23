Parkway Drive Have Re-Recorded Three Of Their Tracks In German For Their Documentary Soundtrack

Parkway - but make it GERMAN.

Parkway Drive have announced the details of the soundtrack to their upcoming documentary Viva The Underdogs, and it features studio re-recordings of three of their songs in German. They've also released the first one today, which is the German version of 'The Void' - which translates to 'Die Leer'.

The soundtrack features 11 live recordings from Parkway's enormous headline set at Wacken Festival in Germany last year, accompanied by the re-recorded German versions of 'Reverence' tracks 'Vice Grip' ('Würgegriff') and 'The Void' ('Die Leer'), and 'Ire' track 'Shadow Boxing' ('Schattenboxen').

Speaking on the German iterations of the tracks, frontman Winston McCall has shared “This was hands down one of the most unique projects we’ve undertaken. The idea of taking our songs and interpreting them through another language was a massive challenge, but considering the amount of time, love and support that has been shown to us over the years we wanted to commit to doing the project with full integrity. The result is every effort being made to translate the meaning, spirit, and conviction of these songs in a language that is not our own."

He continued, "We hope the result helps to strengthen the connection this music creates. We offer you these songs out of respect and our heartfelt thanks for all the times you have sung them with us in their original forms. We hope you enjoy them as much as we enjoyed the process of creating them.”

Check out the German version of Parkway Drive's 'The Void' below:



And check out the full tracklisting for Parkway Drive's upcoming Viva The Underdogs documentary soundtrack:

01. Prey (Live at Wacken)

02. Carrion (Live at Wacken)

03. Karma (Live at Wacken)

04. The Void (Live at Wacken)

05. Idols (Live at Wacken)

06. Dedicated (Live at Wacken)

07. Absolute Power (Live at Wacken)

08. Wild Eyes (Live at Wacken)

09. Chronos (Live at Wacken)

10. Crushed (Live at Wacken)

11. Bottom Feeder (Live at Wacken)

12. Würgegriff (Vice Grip)

13. Die Leere (The Void)

14. Schattenboxen (Shadow Boxing) feat. Casper

Parkway Drive are set to bring their Viva The Underdogs arena tour to Europe and the UK in April - check out the full list of tour dates below:

APRIL



01 - HAMBURG Sporthalle

02 - LEIPZIG Arena

03 - MUNICH Olympiahalle

04 - ZURICH Samsung Hall

06 - BUDAPEST Papp László Budapest Sportaréna

07 - VIENNA Stadthalle

09 - FRANKFURT Festhalle

11 - DORTMUND Westfallenhalle

15 - PARIS Zenith

16 - BRUSSELS Forest National

18 - LONDON Wembley Arena